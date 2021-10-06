NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - New London Chief of Police Brian M. Wright was placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation in a complaint received on Oct. 6.
An outside legal investigator is conducting the investigation.
Retired Deputy Chief of the Hartford Police Department Neville A. Brooks was appointed as the interim Superintendent of Police.
The City Administration will not be commenting further until the completion of the internal investigation.
