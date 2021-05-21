NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man has died following a crash early Friday morning in New London.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Pequot Avenue.
One vehicle was involved in the crash.
New London police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was later identified as 28-year-old Jose Sancho, of New London.
A few roads surrounding the crash site were shut down during the investigation Friday morning.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call New London police.
