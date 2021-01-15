NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- New London police are investigating a hate crime incident against a member of the city’s Board of Education.
Police said the incident happened on Wednesday, sometime between 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.
They said an individual, or individuals, left “a vile and threatening notification at the residence of the victim.”
Police are looking for video evidence from Wednesday, Jan. 13, from the area of Vauxhall Street near the intersections of Ledyard and Briggs streets, between 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. that may show an individual, or individuals, walking up to a residence and leaving an item or items or engaged in suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).
