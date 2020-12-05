NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a local business overnight.
Officials say it was stolen from the United Grocery, located on Jefferson Avenue, around 1:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they observed that the front door was open.
Authorities were able to collect evidence after thoroughly searching the area, but no arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with any information or video is asked to contact New London Police at 860-447-5269 and dial extension 0 or by submitting an anonymous tip by texting NLDPTip plus the information to the New London Tips 411 system at Tip411 (847411).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.