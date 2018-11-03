New London police are investigating after 5 to 6 shots rang out on Friday night in the city.
Police responded to the area of Vauxhall Street and Briggs Street at 11:30 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing shots.
Witnesses told police that there was a person shooting from a gray 4-door Honda or Mazda hatchback type car with rims.
Police found evidence at the scene and are investigating.
