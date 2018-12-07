NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London said they are investigating a potential case of abuse that may have been caught on camera.
It was recorded Dec. 5 in the Shop Rite parking lot on North Frontage Road.
Police said they're trying to identify the people in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-5269, extension 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London tips 411 system by texting "NLPDTip" plus the information to Tip411 (847411).
