NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London are investigating a serious crash that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a parking lot on Frontage Road around 2:30 p.m. for the crash.
A vehicle traveled through the parking lot, striking a 13-year-old child before striking the Harbor Freight building and a cement abutment, police said.
Police say the 13-year-old child was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital for serious injuries, said police.
The crash is currently under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact the New London Police Department.
Members of the New London Fire Department also responded to the crash.
