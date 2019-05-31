NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London police are seeking help from the public after several suspicious events occurred in the town.
Police said on Friday around 7 a.m., a female juvenile student reported that she was approached by a man.
The incident happened in the area of Blackhall Street and Williams Street.
The student told police the man rolled down the window of the car and said, “hey.” The man then said, “Sweetie, how are you?”
Police said the juvenile started walking on Williams Street and the man followed her in his car and then abruptly stopped and turned down Blackhall Street.
The student told police it was a Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, with short hair, possibly bald, with a long brownish goatee.
The man was driving a newer silver four door car with no tints.
Police said last Thursday, a female New London school student was walking to school on Colman Street when a silver four door Nissan pulled up and tried to talk to her.
The girl reported in this incident, the man was Hispanic, possibly in his 20s, had tribal tattoos on his right arm, and close cut dark brown hair.
The man asked where she was going, hold old she was and also told her that she was beautiful.
The student told police the man followed her for a bit in her car before driving off.
A third incident on May 20 was also reported to police.
A juvenile female said around 7 a.m. she was walking to school alone and observed and older black car with window tints parked in the area of Williams Street, prior to Jennings School.
The student told police a light skin male, possibly Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, bald with a long goatee, attempted to speak with her.
The man asked her to go over to his car and he wanted to ask her a question.
Police believe these incidents could potentially be the same male suspect in different cars.
The unknown male suspected attempts to initiate contact and engage students in conversation.
New London Police is working with the superintendent to address student safety concerns.
Officers are also patrolling school areas in the morning time and during dismissals.
Anyone who has any information about these incidents is asked to contact police.
