NEW LONDON (WFSB0 – Police in New London are investigating the death of a young child.
According to New London Mayor Michael Passero, officers were called to a Nautilus Drive address early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of 242 Nautilus Dr., New London, CT for the report of a female damaging a vehicle with a bat.
Upon arrival on scene, police have contact with the vehicle owner. The reported suspect had left the scene prior to police arrival.
While on scene with the vehicle owner, the reported female suspect approached the police and spoke with officers.
In addition, the suspect informed police that she had hurt her 4-year-old son.
Police immediately went to the apartment and made entry to conduct a well-being check.
When officers entered the apartment, they observed an unconscious and unresponsive young child.
Officers instantly began CPR in an attempt to resuscitate the child, while notifying emergency medical personnel. Subsequently, the child was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital by the New London Fire Department.
The child was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The New London Judicial District State’s Attorney's Office, the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit-Eastern District, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified and responded to the scene(s) as well
New London Police Chief Peter Reichard said state police are assisting in the investigation.
There are no threats to the community.
In a statement, New London Mayor Michael Passero said:
"As our city mourns the tragic death of a child, we express our sympathy to the family & wish comfort to all who mourn Special word of consolation & gratitude to first responders (our police, firefighters, paramedics) for their heroic efforts to save a precious young life."
