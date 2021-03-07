NEW LONDON (WFSB0 – Police in New London are investigating a homicide involving a 4-year-old boy.

According to New London Mayor Michael Passero, officers were called to a Nautilus Drive address early Sunday morning.

New London Police Chief Peter Reichard said state police are assisting in the investigation. 

There are no threats to the community. 

Stay tuned to WFSB as more information becomes available.

