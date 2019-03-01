NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police have made an arrest in a voyeurism case at Connecticut College.
Last month, New London police said five incidents of video voyeurism were reported in coed dormitory bathrooms, one as recently as January.
The reported incidents occurred between October 2018 and January 2019.
Police had said they identified a suspect in the case.
On Friday, just before 10 a.m., the suspect was arrested
Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Carlos Antonia Alberti of Richmond, MA.
Alberti was charged with 7 counts of felony voyeurism.
According to police, Alberti was a Connecticut College student at the time of the incidents.
The investigation began after students reported seeing a cell phone pointed at them in the dormitory showers.
Connecticut College is a 4-year private university.
Alberti was given a $150,000 bond.
Anyone who has information concerning illegal activity is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department.
