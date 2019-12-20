NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- New London police are searching for a missing 8-year-boy they said was taken from his home on Friday.
Eight-year-old New London boy, Kendrick Brimage Jr. was taken from his home by his mother, Virginia Quinones, who, police said, does not have custody of Brimage Jr.
Brimage’s grandfather has sole custody of him.
He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Santa hat, a yellow shirt, blue pants, and a blue coat. Brimage Jr. stands about 4 ft. tall and weighs about 60 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Brimage was taken at about 6:40 p.m. on Friday evening.
Those with information on Quinone’s or Brimage Jr.’s whereabouts are asked to contact New London Police at 860-442-2345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.