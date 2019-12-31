NEW LONDON (WFSB) - Police in the Whaling City are searching for a missing man city man.
According to police, 59-year-old Thomas Doolan was last seen at a sober house in the city on Dec. 6.
Doolan is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 190-200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call New London Police at 860-447-5269.
Why did it take 25 days for a man missing from a sober house to make the news?
