NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London are looking for a 44-year-old man.
They said Carmelin Garcia was last seen on Tuesday.
State police described him as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
He was wearing a gray coat, a brown long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-5269.
