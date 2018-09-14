NEW LONDON (WFSB) - Reports of shots being fired in New London have police asking the public for help.
According to police, they received calls just after 9:15 p.m. about a disturbance with possible shots being fired.
The incident supposedly happened in the area of Blackhall and Prest streets in the city.
Investigators found two spent casings at the scene.
Police canvassed the area and found no victims or suspects.
Evidence was collected.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-5269 extension 0.
Anonymous information can be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting "NLPDTip" plus the information to Tip411.
