NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday night.
Police say a car ran over a man's foot in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Colman Street around 8:38 p.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital for a minor foot injury, said police.
Police said the vehicle's color, grey, was the only description provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
