NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - New London police said they seized fake coronavirus test kits from a convenience store in the city.
New London police chief Peter Reichard posted on Monday to Twitter that his department seized a number of the "home COVID-19 test kits."
The chief did not name the specific store where they were found.
"Beware of all the scams related to the pandemic," Reichard wrote.
Home CoVID 19 test kit scam. NLPD seized these at a local convenience store. Beware of all the scams related to the pandemic. NLPD your partner in the community! pic.twitter.com/yoLOs3Iz8M— ChiefReichard@nlpdct (@ChiefReichard) April 20, 2020
Only healthcare providers, or designated test sites that require a doctor's order, can test for the coronavirus.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
