NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The New London Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam circulating southeast Connecticut.
Police said the calls sound as if an AT&T representative is conducting a phone line test, and then asks the victim to dial 9-0-# to follow through with the test.
However, police said do not follow their instructions and hang up immediately.
Police said dialing 9-0-# allows the scammer to access the victim’s phone line to place calls.
Police said the callers may calling from prisons.
Police are urging residents to be vigilant and resist giving any information to unidentified sources.
