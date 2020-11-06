NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - New London Public Schools decided to close all schools to in-person instruction on Friday.
The decision was made on Thursday after it became aware of a rise in coronavirus cases.
"Based on the number of schools recently affected by COVID positive students and staff, and the associated contact tracing efforts happening now, New London Public Schools has decided to close all schools to in-person instruction Nov. 6," announced superintendent Cynthia Ritchie.
Distance learning programs went into effect for the day.
Ritchie urged everyone in the district to follow simple safety procedures, such as hand-washing, social distancing and avoiding the touching of the eyes, mouth and nose as much as possible.
The superintendent's letter to the school community did not mention if in-person learning would resume on Monday.
