NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - New London Public Schools students started hitting the books on Tuesday.
Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie on Friday morning provided an update on how students and staff have been dealing with safety measures during the start of the new school year.
The district released its "Safe to Return In-Person Plan" regarding the COVID-19 pandemic last month.
As part of it, New London Public Schools required masks for all students, staff, and visitors when they are in buildings.
Physical distancing, including the use of cohorts and podding, will continue.
The district said it will adhere to all applicable executive orders, state laws, and regulations regarding vaccinations. School district personnel are required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit weekly test results to the human resource office.
More information on the district's plan can be read on it website here.
