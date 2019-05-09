NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Parents in New London are learning more about sexual allegations involving a school employee.
Channel 3 is learning 35-year-old Corriche Gaskin allegedly had sexual relationships with employees and students.
These allegations happened while Gaskin worked at a middle school, and parents are upset.
“I was disgusted. I was petrified,” said Rachel Johnson.
New London police say Corriche Gaskin carried a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl for at least three years.
According to an arrest warrant, Channel 3 learned the victim denied the alleged relationship.
But, said the 35-year-old man showed the teen sexually explicit cell videos featuring two school employees and a student.
Police later corroborated the story with some not knowing the self-described school climate specialist secretly recorded the acts at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.
Now, the district is hosting a series of coffee talks with parents, students and community.
Many told Channel 3, inappropriate allegations have surfaced for a while now without checks.
“It was reported to them in 2016 by another parent and then for some reason, for some odd reason, the gentleman was moved to another school,” Johnson said.
“I’ve heard even he showed teachers videos of what he’s done, and they still haven’t done anything about it,” said Trinity Torruella, an 8th grade student.
The school wouldn’t comment on Gaskin’s employment history but shared with us a letter sent to parents about its response following the allegations.
“As soon as we have received any information from DCF or the New London police, the district has acted immediately to remove any adults, including Mr. Gaskin, alleged to be involved in the ongoing investigation from district properties.”
Records show Gaskin is in jail right now.
His bond is set at $500,000.
Channel 3 reached out to his attorney for a comment, but have not heard back.
