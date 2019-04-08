NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A New London school employee is on paid leave from the school district after police charged him with risk of injury.
The school district confirms 34-year-old Corriche Gaskin, known as “Reek,” has been on out leave from Harbor School since March 20.
Gaskin was scheduled to be in court Monday morning, but he bonded out.
What led to the charge, police have not said, but parents are anxious to find out.
Gaskin is a Climate Specialist, working directly with students, staff and families since 2015.
Gaskin was arrested on Friday, charged with risk of injury to a minor.
The warrant is sealed by the court, but New London police say the case is active and ongoing, and the result of alleged criminal activity involving Gaskin and an underage New London student.
School Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie had released a statement saying the situation is incredibly concerning to all “the school system, DCF and the police department responded immediately when issues were raised.”
Parents said students are more comfortable speaking up today if they see something or know something is wrong.
“Parents pay more attention and the kids learning more in school that the kids are definitely saying more when they see something now,” said Gary Urbani.
Channel 3 went to Gaskin’s apartment in Groton, but no one answered.
“He’s pretty quiet around here. Don’t say much, say hi once in a while walk by,” said Marth Sligh.
Gaskin posted his $10,000 and he’s scheduled for arraignment on March 18.
The case is open and ongoing according to police.
