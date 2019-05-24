NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - In New London, parents are fuming after police arrested a second educator for sexual assault charges.
Four other educators in the New London school district are out on paid leave possibly connected to an ongoing investigation of multiple sexual allegations on campus.
Police are telling Channel 3 that more arrests could follow.
Police say this investigation is complex with each new plot twist.
This latest arrest follows an investigation into another district employee for sexual assault charges.
“There’s some mental health issues there for an adult to want to have relationships with children. There’s something wrong,” said Carl Jennings of New London.
Earlier on Friday, 25-year-old Jevon Elmore faced a judge.
He’s charged with sexual assault and being held on a $150,000 bond.
New London police said the district hired him as a paraprofessional last summer working at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School and New London High School.
“I would say that we are by no means at this time done with the investigation. It is a possibility that there could more arrests,” said Capt. Brian Wright, New London Police Department.
Elmore’s arrest is linked to an investigation into Corriche Gaskin.
He worked as a former behavioral specialist at the middle school but was arrested and fired after police say he sexually assaulted students and had sex with other employees on school property.
In this latest fallout, the New London school superintendent released a statement that reads in part: "this is extremely disturbing for all. We will continue to work closely with DCF and the police department."
Investigators couldn’t comment if the allegation involved a student but would only say it didn’t involve a staff member.
Police say both educators knew of each other well but said it’s too premature to say if both were in collusion with each other.
