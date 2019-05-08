NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- New details have been released following the arrest of a New London public school employee.
According to an arrest warrant, 35-year-old Corriche Gaskin was involved in a sexual relationship with a student for at least three years.
The student said the relationship started when she was 13.
According to the school's website, Gaskin was a ‘school climate specialist,’ working directly with students, staff and families since 2015.
He has been charged with second-degree sexual assault, possession of child pornography, and a number of other charges.
He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
Police say there could be more arrests made in this case, and that the investigation is ongoing.
