New London school hold barbecue, backpack, and school supply giveaway

NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - C.B. Jennings Elementary School held a Barbecue, backpack, and school supply giveaway on Aug. 13.
Dozens of families showed up.
Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie said they are looking forward to having kids back in the classroom. "We’ve missed every one so much, the best place for students is in the classroom. We are so excited to welcome every body back."
The giveaway also had a serious side. Adolescent children received their COVID-19 vaccine.
12-year-old Blake Carlson said, "I want it so this pandemic can sort of end. I want school to go back to normal. And I just want COVID to go away."
His father, Ken Carlson said the rest of the family is vaccinated. It was Blake's choice, but they are following the science. "I made the decision, my daughter, my wife and I are vaccinated so everybody just made their own decisions."
