NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A New London Schools employee was arrested after alleged criminal activity involving an underage student.
Corriche Gaskin, 34, of Groton, is employed as a Climate Specialist with the New London Board of Education at Harbor School.
Gaskin is currently on paid administrative leave.
He was charged with risk of injury to a minor.
Police did not released details of the case.
According to the New London Public Schools website, a climate specialist oversees bullying issues at a school.
No additional details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.