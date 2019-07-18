NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in New London are still searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened last weekend.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Christopher Whitley, who is wanted on charges related to a shooting that happened Saturday morning on Walden Avenue.
He’s believed to be armed and dangerous.
The male victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Whitley is facing several charges, including criminal attempt/murder, first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
