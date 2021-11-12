NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what led up to a large fight Friday.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. at New London High School.
Officers had initially responded to the school after receiving a report that at least eight students had gotten into a fight and when staff members tried to break it up, they were threatened and pushed around.
No one was injured.
Police were able to get the situation under control quickly.
We've reached out to New London Public Schools, but they have not returned our request for further comment.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New London Police at 860-447-5269. You can also submit a tip anonymously by texting NLPDTip plus your information to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.