NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A New London High School student was arrested after having a pellet gun in school on Monday.
Police responded to the high school just before 10 a.m.
The student identified as 18-year-old John Parker had a pellet gun and marijuana in his possession.
The weapon was able to be secured before police arrived on the scene.
Parker was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of marijuana.
He was released on a $5,000 bond and will be in court next month.
