GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- A moment of silence was held on Wednesday at the Nautilus Museum in Groton as the Navy recalled the soldiers and sailors and airmen who fought at Midway 77 years ago.
It was a somber moment when Jessica Hoadley tossed a wreath to honor those who found at Midway, including her late father Navy radioman Deen Brown, a sailor aboard the USS Trout. He passed away in April at the age of 96.
“The Navy meant a lot to him. It was his life. My mother always said my father was married to the Navy and I think she was right,” Hoadley said.
The submarine base in New London also shared the stories of sailors now gone, of landing on Normandy on June 6, 75 years ago.
“As June 6, 1944 dawned, nearly 7,000 ships and landing craft. Seven thousand delivered an allied invasion force number some 150,000 personnel to the Normandy beaches,” said Capt. Todd Moore, Commander at the New London Submarine base.
A working ferryboat at Cross Sound Ferry Cape Henlopen was there, but 75 years ago it was named LST 510, a troop carrier.
It brought hundreds of soldiers to the beaches of Normandy.
“We’ve become friends with a number of the crew members of the LST 510 and we hosted anniversary of the reunions on the 50th, 60th and 65th and to my knowledge there are still 3 crew members still alive today,” said Stan Mickus, of Cross Sound Ferry.
During a renovation, the Cape Henlopen installed a memorial on-board to recall the boats former military service and those who served.
On Thursday, around 11:30 a.m., the former LST 510, the Cape Henlopen, will be relaunched after a major renovation, on the 75th anniversary of Normandy.
