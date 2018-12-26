NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A fundraiser was created for a New London restaurant that was burglarized on Christmas Eve.
The burglary happened at the Lazy Leopard Thai Café & Sushi Side, and it hasn’t been the first time, according to the GoFundMe page.
Surveillance video released by the restaurant shows a male suspect rummaging through a bar area.
Mobile users can see the video here.
The owner of the Bank Street establishment said the thief took several bottles of booze, the cash register and safe during two visits-- at 1 a.m. and then again at 3:30 a.m.
“It's getting really frustrating especially around the holiday time when I’m just trying to make ends meet just like everyone else," said owner Kendra Shuck.
This is the fourth burglary in 15 months.
Friends and family set up a GoFundMe page to help the restaurant out.
To visit the GoFundMe page, click here.
