NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A New London woman was significantly burned after a stove caught fire in her home on Oneco Ave.
She was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment. A male resident was also minorly burned, but refused treatment.
Three people were home at the time of the fire, they were outside on the lawn when crews got to the house, according to a New London fire official. A young child was uninjured.
Crews ventilated the house so smoke could get out. The fire was extinguished, but the kitchen was damaged by the stove fire.
