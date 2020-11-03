NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London had a ballot issue early on Tuesday morning in one voting district.
About 70 ballots weren’t accepted by the machine at the Harbor School and now have to be to hand tabulated.
The issue happened because the wrong ballot for a different State House seat, the 41st, was dropped off. It was supposed to be for the 39th House seat occupied by incumbent Anthony Noland.
“Everyone who voted this morning, these votes will be counted for the races that they voted. Anybody that wasn’t able to vote for the 39th District, we’re trying to make sure those people have an opportunity to vote,” said Rob Pero, Registrar of Voters.
“We’re going to allow them to vote for all the offices except for the one that’s in question and that would be two different state rep districts,” said Denise Merrill, Secretary of the State.
As of midday, the registrar had contacted six of the voters.
To report a voting problem, click here.
