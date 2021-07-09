NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - New London was one of the municipalities in Connecticut under a tropical storm warning on Friday morning.
Mayor Michael Passero joined Channel 3 to talk about potential flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa.
"Our public works department, our public utilities, and the fire department have been preparing since all day [Thursday] for this storm," Passero said. "We're fortunate that the storm has stayed on track and that it's moving to the east of us."
The latest track from the National Hurricane Center and Channel 3's tropical tracker on Friday morning had Elsa clipping southeastern Connecticut before heading directly over Rhode Island and northeast into Massachusetts Friday afternoon.
"We're not on the worst side of it," Passero said.
The mayor said crews made sure all of their emergency equipment was ready and their generators were good to go.
"We also put up barricades in flood-prone areas," he explained.
Passero also said that public utilities crews made sure storm drains were clear of debris.
"Especially Bank Street, we ran our emergency storm pumps [Thursday] to make sure that they're working," he said. "We feel like we're in very good shape."
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Elsa.
Check the forecast here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.