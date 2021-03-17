NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The wind has been taken out of the sails of New London's Sailfest this year.
The Downtown New London Association and Neff Productions announced this week that due to COVID-19 situation and community safety concerns, it will not be having its annual Sailfest event in downtown New London in 2021.
“We don’t think it will come as a surprise to anyone that we will not be able to have Sailfest in July," said Barbara Neff, executive director of the Downtown New London Associations. "The good news is the Sailfest team is working with the City of New London to have five smaller events this summer. We are still in the planning stage and will announce the events soon."
More information on the smaller events will be posted on the association's website here.
Sailfest's website can be found here.
