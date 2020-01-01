NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City saw a new mayor sworn into office to mark the new year.
Mayor-elect Justin Elicker took office on Wednesday following a ceremony that began at noon.
Elicker said he's ready to hit the ground running.
He said one of his first jobs will be to help stabilize the city's Board of Education following recent fallout with the superintendent.
Elicker said he thinks everyone is on the same page about investing in the public education system.
Another item of high importance, not just to Elicker, but to residents, is a plan to reduce gun violence.
The mayor said he hopes people know they will have a say in what his administration tackles during his time in office.
Elicker said he held community forums where people voiced their concerns, shared ideas and discussed what they'd like to see happen.
Elicker defeated three-term Mayor Toni Harp in the November general election.
