NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The American Red Cross is assisting 11 families after a fire at a condo complex in New Milford.
The fire started early Tuesday morning at the Harrybrooke Condos.
According to New Milford Mayor Pete Bass, four units were damages.
Of those 11 families, 20 adults and eight children were displaced.
No injuries were reported.
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
