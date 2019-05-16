NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Six people were injured in a fire at a multi-family home in New Milford, a fire official said.
The fire happened on Housatonic Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Charla Lara said he was woken up by smoke and screams.
"I started hearing footsteps, yelling, and then my roommate came in running telling me to get out of the house there is a fire," Lara said. "When I opened the door that’s when I saw the black smoke."
Fire Marshal Kevin Reynolds said the six people were transported to local hospitals to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.
"I heard that they are going to be fine, they’re doing great," Lara said. "I was concerned about the kids but they were talking and are doing ok."
Eleven people live in the home and everyone made it out on their own.
However, the state fire marshal told Channel 3 that those people were lucky to have made it out because on Thursday morning investigators couldn't find any smoke detectors inside.
Later in the day, officials said they found three smoke detectors located under a collapsed ceiling.
A fire official said the back of the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, which caused heavy damage. That part of the home was left completely blackened and charred.
Housatonic Avenue was closed near Aspetuck Ridge Road, but has since reopened.
The American Red Cross was on the scene to help the families recover.
Tenants were eventually able to return to the scene to sift through salvageable belongings.
Lara said he had only lived in the home for six months. Now, his life is reduced to a suitcase.
"No idea [what I'm going to do,]" he said. "[I'm] just back with my parents for now and start all over again."
A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
