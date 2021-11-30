NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – New Milford’s Mayor put out a joint statement from New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto and New Milford Public Schools Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo.
The statement updated concerned parents after a concerning post was posted on Instagram. The incident was reported to school administration yesterday, November 29.
New Milford High School administration saw that a threat was made on Instagram and the threat was linked to New Milford High School.
Upon receiving this information, school officials contacted the New Milford Police Department and the school resource officer. Together, they quickly launched an investigation into the incident.
This morning Chief Cerruto and Superintendent DiCorpo followed up to ensure there was enough police coverage at all schools and to address any additional safety measures while their investigation continued.
Around 12:00 p.m. Chief Cerruto updated Superintendent Dicarpo on the investigation.
The New Milford Police Department determined there is no viable threat of harm to New Milford High School students or staff from this incident.
Police say through their investigation they determined this was a local juvenile occurrence.
According to the statement, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.
