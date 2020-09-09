NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – New Milford Public Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the district was notified that a member of the school community tested positive for coronavirus. The individual was asymptomatic and sought COVID testing based on a family member’s positive test.
The district said it has not received any other reports of staff or students who have experienced symptoms or signs of illness.
New Milford’s Department of Health will conduct contact tracing.
With the schools being closed for two days, all students will revert to remote learning at their homes and teachers will implement remote learning from their homes.
Superintendent Dr. Paul Smotas said due to the multiple schools, staff members, bus company employees, and students involved, it will be a significant period of time before contact tracing is completed.
Students and staff will be notified once the process is complete that schools are ready to be reopened.
