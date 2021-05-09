NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers in one Litchfield County community should anticipate delays Monday after a water main break over the weekend.
According to New Milford Mayor Pete Bass, the break occurred around 6:30 Sunday morning at the corner of Rt. 202 and Railroad Street.
Water was turned off to several downtown area businesses, but was restored during the late morning hours.
That area of Rt. 202 remains closed to through traffic.
Mayor Bass has notified the New Milford superintendent of schools that this water main break repair could last into Monday and potentially create delays for school buses in the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.