CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - New requirements ordered by the governor are taking effect on January 22 that will impact visitors at nursing home facilities.
All visitors of nursing homes must show a proof they are fully vaccinated or a negative COVID test before entering facilities.
If using a rapid test, it must be completed within 48 hours.
If using a PCR test it must be completed within 72 hours.
Ryder Health Management CEO Martin Sbriglio said, “to enforce the governors mandate we do need to position a dedicated staff person to monitor all visitors coming into the building above and beyond a receptionist.”
Ryder Health Management operates nursing home facilities across the state.
They say they are asking the governor to provide additional staff, but for now they are using other resources.
“We have asked department heads that have never worked in the lobby, from social workers to other departments who have been trained on testing to volunteer working the weekends and days beyond their normal responsibilities. We can’t put additional burden on our nurses,” said Sbriglio.
On Friday, the Connecticut Department of Health distributed 50,000 COVID rapid tests to nursing homes for visitation testing.
And the new order says if a nursing home does not have any rapid tests available, and a visitor is willing to test, the facility cannot deny entry.
Ryder Health Management adds they support keeping everyone safe. “We are pulling together to make it work and honor the governor’s mandates but the need is real and we need help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.