HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new grassroots organization is pushing to keep Hartford Brainard Airport open.
This follows the Hartford City Council approving a resolution to explore options to close the small airport.
Some argue the airport needs to stay open.
“We bring aircraft in from all over New England and the mid-Atlantic states,” said Barbara Rowley, owner of VIP Avionics.
The company provides maintenance, avionics, and instrument repair for aircraft across the country.
Her business is one of several that could be in jeopardy, with talks of Hartford Brainard Airport closing.
“We could bring in a good handful of people who have business interests that would be jeopardized by closing the airport,” said Michael Teiger, a pilot and member of the Hartford Brainard Airport Association.
Last year the Hartford City Council approved a resolution introduced by Councilman James Sanchez to explore closing the airport and redeveloping the area.
The resolution also approved the South Meadows Area Redevelopment Task Force, which will recommend the next steps for the Brainard Airport.
The newly formed Hartford Brainard Airport Association, which represents pilots, business owners, and supporters of the airport, is fighting back.
“The people who I’m mentioning who use this airport are active pilots, they are hangar owners, they are business owners, there are businesses with direct connections to the airport,” Teiger said.
Teiger says the century-old airport brings in business, supports local jobs, and is vital for the state.
A 2016 legislative committee report says the airport’s benefits outweigh the costs.
The 2016 report also mentioned that closure and redevelopment would be slow, costly, and risky.
“If the airport closed we don’t have another plan B,” Teiger said.
Eyewitness News reached out to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin about Thursday’s press conference.
“Full redevelopment of the Brainard property would take years, but we should be working now to reposition the South Meadows for the next generation," Bronin said.
Councilman Sanchez says he was not aware of the press conference happening but adds: “My solution is and will continue to be driven by community, leaders and advocates which is why I encourage interested parties to reach out to my office about the new S.M.A.R.T task force.”
The association says they want transparency from the city and the state about their plans for the airport.
The Smart Task Force is set to start working next month and they have 90 days to bring recommendations.
A spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority said:
“The Connecticut Airport Authority has no intention to close the airport and is not in a position to allocate its own financial resources to initiate this process. In order for an airport, such as Brainard, to achieve its maximum potential, support from the city is needed."
Bronin’s full statement:
"There is a constituency of private users of Brainard airport who are, understandably, opposed to its closure. But the City of Hartford has a basic obligation to seek the highest and best use of that property, which sits on riverfront land at the intersection of two major highways. Full redevelopment of the Brainard property would take years, but we should be working now to reposition the South Meadows for the next generation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.