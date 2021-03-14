(WFSB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback said Sunday that he is retiring from professional football.
He made the announcement on his Instagram page.
Just posted a video https://t.co/DWleiiyJHU— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) March 14, 2021
The post reads:
"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more.
I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!"
