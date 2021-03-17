NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A new outdoor music venue is getting ready to host what could be one of the first publicly attended concerts in the state since the pandemic started.
The Westville Music Bowl, located near the Yale Bowl, will open for its first outdoor concert on April 30.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and people will need to fill out a questionnaire and have their temperature taken.
The site was transformed from the old Connecticut tennis center.
