HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new pedestrian law goes into effect on Oct. 1.
Last month, the Dept. of Transportation launched a Pedestrian Rules campaign to raise awareness about the new safety laws.
The new pedestrian safety laws will expand the circumstances where drivers must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks that are not controlled by traffic signals or police officers.
Right now, the law says a driver must yield to a pedestrian, slowing or stopping as necessary, if the pedestrian has stepped off the curb or into a crosswalk.
Under the new law, a driver must “slow or stop as necessary if the pedestrian (1) is within any portion of the crosswalk; (2) steps to the curb at a crosswalk’s entrance and indicates intent to cross by raising a hand or arm to oncoming traffic; or (3) indicates intent to cross by moving any body part or extension of a body part into the crosswalk entrance, including a wheelchair, cane, walking stick, crutch, bicycle, electric bicycle, stroller, carriage, cart, or leashed or harnessed dog.”
Just like the existing law, drivers who do not yield at a crosswalk when required are subject to a $500 fine.
Read the full language of the new law by clicking here.
