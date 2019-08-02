NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A new pizza spot has opening in New Haven.
Wooster Street has a new pizza competitor.
Zeneli Pizzeria could be your next favorite place to grab a slide.
“I’ve heard of New Haven and people have actually said it’s the pizza capital of the world. That’s what I heard. I heard it rivals New York City,” said George Romanacce of Pennsylvania.
Zeneli Pizzeria is the new kid on the block, attempting to live up to Sally’s and Frank Pepe’s.
Four Albanian brothers are dishing out Neapolitan pies.
The brothers brought what they learned in Italy to New Haven after falling in love with the little section of the city.
“We see these people eating pizza every day, every day, every day, but I hadn’t eaten any Neapolitan style,” said Gazmir Zeneli.
The Zeneli brothers know the competition is fierce but say they’re there to deliver a slice of Naples.
“This is great pizza. The crust is good, and my daughter loves it,” said Mario Sarro of Bethany.
All of the ingredients the restaurant uses are fresh. One of the brothers makes the cheese.
They use an oven that cooks the pizza at about 850 to 900 degrees and in 90 seconds, the pie is ready.
