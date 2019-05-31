FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The governor's disapproval rating is at 40 percent, according to a new poll released by Sacred Heart University's Institute for Public Policy and The Hartford Courant.
According to the poll's results, two-fifths of Connecticut residents disapprove of the way Gov. Ned Lamont is handling his job.
- 64.1 percent of Republicans disapprove
- 47.8 percent of unaffiliated residents disapprove
- 24.1 percent of Democrats disapprove
Broken down further, the poll said the highest percentage of voters, 29.6 percent, approve of the way Lamont has been handling healthcare.
Conversely, the lowest number of residents, 16.2 percent, approve of the way he's handling taxes.
As far as electronic tolls go, 58.8 percent of residents oppose implementing them.
However, 51.3 percent support them if the state guaranteed funds would go into a transportation lockbox. However, 33.2 percent report a preference to have the state put in tolls rather than borrow funds to pay for infrastructure repairs.
Check out the complete results of the poll here.
Researchers asked voters a total of 33 questions between May 10 and May 23.
They said the confidence level in the results was 95 percent.
