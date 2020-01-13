HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- When it comes to the latest on tolls, Gov. Ned Lamont said he still feels he can get enough support for his transportation plan, which includes truck-tolling only.
Lamont was out over the weekend, drumming up support for his transportation plan. He was at a town hall forum in Westport where the auditorium was packed with people.
In Colchester on Sunday, those against tolls held another rally.
"It’s very expensive up here to try and just make ends meet, paying the rent, and putting food on the table. Tolls are going to be another burden on a lot of families and individuals,” said Chris O’Brien, of Wolcott.
Lamont has scaled back his original plan and is now calling for 12 toll gantries on tractor-trailers only.
Democrats said tolls would raise more than $150 million a year and create jobs.
A new poll put out by Sacred Heart University shows the governor's toll plan may be gaining some support.
It shows 47.5 percent of people polled support tolls. Of that, nearly 20 percent say strongly and nearly 30 percent say "somewhat."
While there is some support among Democrats, Republicans say the governor's plan keeps changing.
"He's trying to find the lowest common denominator to get votes to pass a toll plan. He's done this for 18 months, and he can't get there,” said Republican Minority Leader and State Senator Len Fasano.
Lamont has made changes and has taken heat, but his popularity may be improving.
In December this year, about 41 percent said they “disapprove” of how Lamont is handling his job compared to over 46 percent in September.
"I am not asking people to do easy things. I am asking people to do the right thing, and a lot of people are coming to conclusion we need to fix roads and bridges and do it in an honest way,” Lamont said.
He keeps saying he can get votes in a special session, but the regular session starts in just three weeks so tolls may have to wait until then.
