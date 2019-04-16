WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School, and Tuesday is the 12th anniversary of the shooting at Virginia Tech.
It started a change at schools across the country, but despite more security, a new poll shows parents are losing confidence in their child's safety.
Channel 3 spoke to a few parents and many said they feel Wethersfield is doing a good job with security, but that doesn't mean they don't worry about their children and things they may not be able to control.
“I think they are doing the best they can with what they have, but I think it’s more about community, and everyone looking out for each other,” said Jessica Coelho, a Wethersfield parent.
Parents like Jessica Coelho don't feel schools are at fault for all of the shootings.
Columbine was 20 years ago; 12 students were killed and one teacher.
Connecticut experienced its own tragedy with Sandy Hook.
Since then, 21 million in state grants has been given to hundreds of schools for better security. Things like bullet proof glass, better cameras, and doors teachers can lock from the inside.
Despite all of that, a new AP poll shows of Americans feel schools are less safe.
Four in 10 parents are moderately confident in their child’s safety and 2 in 10 have little or no confidence.
“They have trained more, they have drilled more,” said Bob Rader, Cabe Executive Director.
Bob Rader is the executive director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. While schools have done quite a bit in 20 years to improve security, he says identifying and helping students with mental health issues continues to be a challenge.
"Many of the schools are looking at social and emotional learning. We are working with Yale to bring that into the schools, teachers are being trained more. Everyone is more sensitized,” said Rader.
The poll finds parents feel bullying, the availability of guns, and the internet share more of the blame.
“I think we all worry about it a lot more than we used to. I came through schools in this area, but a lot of it is social media. We didn't have phones, now every kid has an iPhone. It’s a whole different world,” said Patrick Griffin.
Schools are doing more with mental health services and when it comes to our schools being more secure.
Parents support that, but they don't want their schools to look like prisons.
